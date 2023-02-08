 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM
PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 13
seconds and south winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For
the second Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 15 ft at 17 seconds
and southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
Isolated gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.
Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Schools locked down after teen allegedly tries to rob convenience store

  • Updated
  • 0
eugene police

EUGENE, Ore. -- A teenager is in custody after an alleged attempted robbery at a convenience store on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Eugene Police Department.

EPD said they responded to a reported robbery at Everyone’s Market on Echo Hollow Road at about 12:32 p.m. on February 8. Police said they arrived to find that a teenage suspect had apparently tried to burglarize the store at gunpoint. Police said someone had wrestled the weapon from the suspect, but there may have been more than one suspect at the scene.

EPD said several teenage juvenile suspects were detained during the initial investigation, but only one was taken into custody for questioning. Police said the investigation is ongoing. During the incident, schools in the area were locked down to protect students. However, police said the alleged weapon used in the robbery turned out to be an airsoft replica. Police said there were no obvious injuries and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Tags

