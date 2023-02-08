Schools locked down after teen allegedly tries to rob convenience store

EUGENE, Ore. -- A teenager is in custody after an alleged attempted robbery at a convenience store on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Eugene Police Department.
EPD said they responded to a reported robbery at Everyone’s Market on Echo Hollow Road at about 12:32 p.m. on February 8. Police said they arrived to find that a teenage suspect had apparently tried to burglarize the store at gunpoint. Police said someone had wrestled the weapon from the suspect, but there may have been more than one suspect at the scene.
EPD said several teenage juvenile suspects were detained during the initial investigation, but only one was taken into custody for questioning. Police said the investigation is ongoing. During the incident, schools in the area were locked down to protect students. However, police said the alleged weapon used in the robbery turned out to be an airsoft replica. Police said there were no obvious injuries and there is no ongoing threat to the community.