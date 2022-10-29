Scientists worry for climate emergency happening worldwide, a report by OSU shows

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 15 ft at 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 5 to 10 kt and seas 10 to 13 ft at 13 seconds expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT this morning. Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&