Scio man arrested and charged with 26 counts of animal neglect

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.There is a 50-60% chance for critically low relative humidity
overlapping with sufficiently strong enough wind to result in
critical fire weather conditions across southern portions of
FWZ604 late Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 93 to 98 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Scio man arrested and charged with 26 counts of animal neglect

  • Updated
  • 0
Linn County Sheriff's Office

SCIO, Ore. – A Scio man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with more than two dozen counts of animal neglect, according to Linn County sheriff’s officials.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded earlier this week to a report of multiple sheep suffering from neglect on a property on Rodgers Mountain Loop, including some that were deceased. An uninvolved landowner that was leasing the property gave deputies access to the site to evaluate the conditions of the animals, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said that some of the sheep had rotted hooves and had difficulty walking and others had chest wounds from laying down for extended periods. The sheep also did not have access to potable water and water that was available was full of bugs and algae, deputies said.

Linn County sheriff’s deputies said they seized 26 sheep, of which 8 were severely limping and unable to walk more than few steps. Deputies arranged for veterinary care for the remaining sheep, authorities said.

The owner of the sheep, identified as Brian Dietrich, 43, of Scio, was arrested and charged with 26 counts of second-degree animal neglect and transported to the Linn County Jail.

Tags

Recommended for you