Scio man arrested and charged with 26 counts of animal neglect

SCIO, Ore. – A Scio man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with more than two dozen counts of animal neglect, according to Linn County sheriff’s officials.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded earlier this week to a report of multiple sheep suffering from neglect on a property on Rodgers Mountain Loop, including some that were deceased. An uninvolved landowner that was leasing the property gave deputies access to the site to evaluate the conditions of the animals, authorities said.
Sheriff’s officials said that some of the sheep had rotted hooves and had difficulty walking and others had chest wounds from laying down for extended periods. The sheep also did not have access to potable water and water that was available was full of bugs and algae, deputies said.
Linn County sheriff’s deputies said they seized 26 sheep, of which 8 were severely limping and unable to walk more than few steps. Deputies arranged for veterinary care for the remaining sheep, authorities said.
The owner of the sheep, identified as Brian Dietrich, 43, of Scio, was arrested and charged with 26 counts of second-degree animal neglect and transported to the Linn County Jail.