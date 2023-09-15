Sealed bids now being accepted for Lane County real property auction

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane County officials said that sealed bids are now being accepted until 4 p.m. on September 26 on 10 tax foreclosed properties that have been put up for auction to the public.
The county said that the auction includes 10 properties in Eugene, Florence, Oakridge, Blachly, and Creswell. Minimum bids on the properties range from $2,200 to $180,000, county officials said. Property sales are on an as-is basis with a quitclaim deed, which passes any title, claim or interest in the property to the buyer without warranty or guarantee, according to the county's website.
A 20 percent deposit payable by cash, cashier’s check or certified bank check payable to Lane County are due within 24 hours of the bid opening, and the remainder plus a $100 recording fee is due no later than 4 p.m. on October 5, 2023, the county said. County officials said that credit cards, debit cards, business checks, personal checks, and financing will not be accepted.
Winning bidders will be notified by telephone and email and properties will not be sold for less than the minimum bid, Lane County officials said. More information can be found on Lane County’s website.