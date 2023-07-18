Search and Rescue officials warn about safe summer recreation

SWEET HOME, Ore. – As temperatures heat up and people head to the wilderness for recreation, Search and Rescue officials say calls for help are increasing in frequency.
The Sweet Home Fire District said that recent high temperatures have driven residents to Tamolitch Falls and a local recreation area called Blue Pool. However, because of how remote the location is, SHFD has seen a corresponding increase in calls for help. This has been depleting their emergency resources, officials said.
SHFD said they, Linn County Search and Rescue, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and Upper McKenzie Fire responded to the area to help out three separate individuals on July 17, just two days after helping two other people on July 15. SHFD said that in most of these cases, the person they went out to rescue had to be carried out of the area in a stretcher, and in one case a patient had to be airlifted out by a Coast Guard helicopter. These rescue efforts take numerous personnel and a staggering number of man-hours to carry out.
Search and Rescue officials said it can take upwards of two hours to get to a person stranded in the Tamolitch Falls area. SHFD said they are typically out for seven hours for each call for help. For other agencies, like the LCSO, response times to the area can be even longer because they are not as close.
Sweet Home fire urges people who want to go to the Tamolitch Falls or any other hiking destination to do so only after thorough preparation. Officials said most emergencies that rescuers respond to range from relatively minor issues like dehydration or heat-related emergencies, to critical injuries suffered when jumping or falling into the pool. As such officials recommend that anyone headed out on a trip make sure they are fit enough for the trip they are planning, are well-hydrated and prepared, and use caution when entering a pool or engaging in any other outdoor recreation activity.