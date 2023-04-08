Search for Albany teen reaches Portland, as mom worries about who he is with

ALBANY, Ore. -- The search for a missing teenage boy from Albany reached Portland on the afternoon of April 8, with his mom leading a search party in the city.

13-year-old Tryston Wade was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. on April 5 when he went over to a friend's house. He told his mom, Brittany Wade, he would be home around 5 p.m., but was running late.

She went to the house to pick him up only to find him gone, she said.

"There's been no actual confirmed sightings or hearing or voice or anything of my child since he went missing," Wade told KEZI 9.

Brittany says Tryston was known to hang around a woman named Alyssa Thomas -- a woman Brittany believes is currently with her son. After not getting any calls or texts for the rest of the day he went missing, Brittany finally went to the police, where she learned more about Thomas.

"I waited until about 10:00 p.m., because that's the latest he's ever stayed out," Wade said. "Then I went down and filed the police report. And when I filed the police report, we found out that she was actually 24. We thought that she was about 16 or 17."

According to a press release from the Albany Police Department dated April 7, Thomas has an active arrest warrant out of Albany Municipal Court for theft. They said they have received information that Tryston and Thomas were in the Portland area, attempting to get transportation out of state.

Wade led a search party in the Portland area on April 8, and according to Wade, Tryston was spotted at Park Avenue Market. Video was shared with the police, she said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Albany Police Department.