Search for missing man receives much needed help

MAPLETON, Ore. -- 83-year-old Clarence Taylor hasn't been seen since January, but searchers aren't giving up. The Taylor family reached out to a Husband-and-Wife sonar team duo from Idaho.
Ralston Search & Recovery were contacted by the Taylor family in the hopes of finding the missing 83-year-old. Currently the only evidence suggesting Taylor’s whereabouts was a hat of his sitting vacant on the Siuslaw Public Dock in Mapleton. This suggests that Taylor may have fallen into the river and never came up.
Using side scan sonar, which creates images of the river bed that can be used to find drowning victims and other lost things in the water, the Taylor family hopes they will get closure for their father's disappearance.
Gene Ralston has already made many body recoveries and believes that Taylor could very well be in the river area that is being searched.
"We bought the equipment in late 2000 and we've been searching pretty much every year since then. In that period of time of 22 years we've recovered 126 people,” Ralston said. “We believe he’s probably not gone very far at this point “
Ralston and wife Sandy are set on providing their sonar services that to the wife of Clarence Taylor, Anita Taylor. She says that she is still wanting answers to her husband's disappearance and is thankful for the support she has been given by her community.
"I'd just like to thank the whole community for rallying around me and supporting me, It's been a month over a month since he's been missing,” Taylor said. “He was a very adventurous person, he loved his family and we traveled from Canada to Guatemala back in the day."
There is currently a GoFundMe for anyone who wishes to help with the cost of search and rescue fees.