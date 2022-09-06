 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR SIGNIFICANTLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665,
AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley,
Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills, Fire
Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire
Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade
Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 665 East
Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph...
locally higher winds with gusts up to 50 mph in the Cascades.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15-25%.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Search for missing woman and daughter after disappearance from Florence area

missing woman and daughter

FLORENCE, Ore. - The Lane County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding a missing woman and her daughter who have not been seen since since September 3rd.

LCSO said 34-year-old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her home on South Slough Road back on September 3rd or 4th with her one and a half year old daugher, Skye Williams.

The two have not been seen or heard from since.

Kristin is described as a white female, 5’5”, heavy build with blonde hair and blue eyes. Skye is described as a black female, 2’9”, 32 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

If you have any information regarding Kristin or her daughter, please contact LCSO at 541-682-4150.

