Search of home leads to woman's arrest, seizure of drugs and guns, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene woman arrested on Wednesday faces multiple charges after a search of her home led to the seizure of drugs, guns and stolen property, police officials said.
Eugene Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit (SCU) contacted Shelly Lee Hart, 51, of Eugene on Tuesday, March 28, after issuing a search warrant on her Grove Street home, EPD officials said.
Police previously issued a search warrant at the same location in February 2022 and had since received tips of activity, including several unreported overdoses, occurring at Hart’s home.
An investigation led to the seizure of about 20 grams of fentanyl, about 10 grams methamphetamine, about 5 grams of cocaine, and evidence of manufacturing and delivery of drugs, authorities said.
Police also said they seized two guns, as well as stolen property from a local hardware store that was determined to be related to a case under investigation by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
Hart was arrested on drug, weapon, theft and escape charges that were referred to the Lane County District Attorney for prosecution, police officials said. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office issued Hart a citation in lieu of custody for second-degree theft related to their case, police said.
Police also said charges related to weapons, escape and eluding by foot will be referred to the D.A.’s office for two other individuals at the residence that are under investigation.