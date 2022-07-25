 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 97 to 103 expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected
Tuesday and Wednesday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds
temperatures on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Search underway for missing man at Cottage Grove Lake

Lane County Sheriff's Office

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- An elderly man is missing after going underwater in Cottage Grove Lake yesterday evening, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said.

The LCSO says on July 24 at about 5:30 p.m. they received a call that a person had fallen underwater at Cottage Grove Lake and not resurfaced. The person, Harry McIntire, 74, had reportedly been boating with his wife near Primitive Campground before the incident.

Officials say deputies and LCSO Search and Rescue personnel searched into the night, but were unable to locate McIntyre. The LCSO says the search has resumed as of the morning of July 25.

The LCSO has promised to release more details as they become available.

