Search underway for missing man at Cottage Grove Lake

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- An elderly man is missing after going underwater in Cottage Grove Lake yesterday evening, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said.
The LCSO says on July 24 at about 5:30 p.m. they received a call that a person had fallen underwater at Cottage Grove Lake and not resurfaced. The person, Harry McIntire, 74, had reportedly been boating with his wife near Primitive Campground before the incident.
Officials say deputies and LCSO Search and Rescue personnel searched into the night, but were unable to locate McIntyre. The LCSO says the search has resumed as of the morning of July 25.
The LCSO has promised to release more details as they become available.