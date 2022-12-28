Search underway for missing OSU student

ALSEA, Ore. -- The search continues for Oregon State University student and Oregon Air National Guardsman Steven Mainwaring, 22, who reportedly went missing in the Alsea area on December 18.

About 25 people including members of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are volunteering to search for Mainwaring, and set off from Alsea at about Noon on December 28. Search and rescue teams said his phone signal was detected on December 18 in the area of Alsea, and they will be searching within a 30-mile radius of that area.

Two detectives with the Corvallis Police Department have been assigned to the case, and are reportedly going through surveillance camera footage to see if Mainwaring has driven by. Crews in Alsea are using an app called Avenza, which maps out the area and helps volunteers search in a grid pattern. Searchers are hoping to get an airplane to help in the search once the weather clears enough to use it safely.

Finding Mainwaring won’t be easy even if he’s in the area, according to search organizers. However, there is still hope that Mainwaring is out there. Kevin Higgins, the special services manager of the search and rescue effort, said Mainwaring has lots of experience being alone in the woods.

“He's more of an ‘I would love to live in Alaska off the grid forever’ kind of guy,” Higgins said. “No social media, so super small footprint, wants to be kind of a ghost and he's practiced that in the past, being ghost like and not be able to be found so that could easily be what he's doing right now. What's that? Is this a thing that he doesn't want to be found? We don't know.”

Search and rescue teams said they are hoping to find Mainwaring’s vehicle, and that it’s hard to miss. Mainwaring is believed to have been driving a blue 1994 Ford Bronco with license plate 196 LRU. Searchers said Mainwaring set off with a week’s worth of food in his vehicle, and he’s equipped to survive in the forest.

Anyone who wishes to take part in the search efforts can call organizers at 541-760-8211. Anyone wishing to help is welcome, but officials say they must come with weather gear, 4X4 drive vehicles and the Avenza app on their phone.