Search warrant on Coos County home leads to dealer quantity heroin seizure, CCSO says

HAUSER, Ore. – Authorities with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant issued last week on a home in Hauser led to the discovery and seizure of a dealer quantity of heroin.

Law enforcement from the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team (SCINT) were assisted by the Coos County Emergency Response Team (ERT) in serving a search warrant on May 4 in the Hauser area, authorities said. CCSO officials said the warrant was part of an ongoing drug investigation.

During a search of the home, law enforcement officials found and seized a criminal dealer quantity of heroin, authorities said. CCSO officials said the case is under continued investigation as law enforcement officials continue to work in removing narcotics from circulation in local communities.

SCINT’s active investigations continue to focus on illegal drugs and dealers in Coos County and surrounding jurisdictions, authorities said.

Anyone with information on drug activity in the area may email Sgt. A. Whittenburg or Detective B. Davis.