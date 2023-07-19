Searchers hunt for man who fell while climbing North Sister

BEND, Ore. – A rescue effort was launched on Monday afternoon for a man who fell while climbing near the summit of the North Sister, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
LCSO officials said they received a call at about 12:18 p.m. on July 17 from a woman who said her boyfriend had fallen between 300 and 500 feet down the slope of the mountain and was severely injured. The caller could not see or reach the victim due to the steep and rocky terrain, authorities said.
Sheriff’s officials said that rescuers responding to the area, including an Oregon National Guard Blackhawk crew, were unable to locate the victim. The victim is believed to have fallen into a steep ravine surrounded by large and unstable boulders, authorities said. LCSO officials said the victim stopped responding verbally before searchers arrived.
Search and rescue operations resumed on Tuesday with air and ground teams searching the area where the victim is believed to have fallen, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said that searchers are examining photographs with specialized software to find possible clues of the missing climber’s location. A family member of the missing climber posted on social media saying searchers were moving from rescue to recovery operations.