Second annual Black Cultural Festival in Eugene to be held Saturday

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Black Cultural Festival kicks off on Saturday in Eugene, and organizers are expecting a big turnout.
The event was held around this time last year, and organizers knew they wanted to make it an annual event. This year, it will be held on August 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Alton Baker Park. Organizers are calling it an event to celebrate culture and community, and are calling on participants and visitors to bring love and positive energy to the festival. Talicia Brown-Crowell, a producer and founder of the event, says organizers hope this will inspire others to start their own events.
“My hope is that this will spawn change-makers in our local community, and that they will start to create their own events,” Brown-Crowell said. “And I'm happy to help people to do that.”
Organizers have lined up entertainment including musicians, spoken word poetry, comedians, and arts and crafts. There will also be soul food trucks, black-owned businesses and vendors, and organizations that serve the community.
Organizers are looking for volunteers to help set up and tear down the festival. People can reach out at the Black Cultural Festival's website to volunteer.