Second fire in same Eugene warehouse sparks concerns

EUGENE, Ore. -- A warehouse fire Tuesday night in Eugene is sparking some suspicion after one business owner said this isn't the first time it's happened.
Fire crews responded to Wallis Street just before 5:30 p.m. on December 13, and said one person was taken to the hospital.
Police said the fire involved a marijuana grow, but there's no ongoing criminal investigation.
But, it's a familiar scene for Brent Conforti, the owner of Munchie Run Distributing, a company that supplies a wide range of snacks across Eugene and Springfield.
"I lost everything, and the same thing happened last night," Conforti said.
For ten years, their home base was in one of the warehouses neighboring the grow that burned Tuesday night. That is, until nearly two years ago, on Dec. 17, 2020, when a fire much like the one on Tuesday destroyed everything.
"It looked to me like the fire started at the end of the warehouse, the neighboring warehouse. The potato chips I distribute are caked with grease, and they burn really hot; it was a complete loss of everything," Conforti said.
So, when Conforti got word that another fire sparked in the same spot, he immediately rushed to help out in any way he could.
"My friends that still have businesses, my friends that were my neighbors when I warehoused over there, their businesses were still in jeopardy last night," Conforti said.
Thankfully, their businesses were safe, and after two years, Conforti is back on his feet after starting from the ground up. But he hopes something is done so this doesn't happen a third time.
"Do things maybe more by the book, just be honest and straightforward about things, tell people what you know about things," Conforti said.
Conforti said that he doesn't know the people who are in the warehouse where the fire started, and said there is a language barrier that muddles communication.