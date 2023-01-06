Second-floor apartment fire put out in Lebanon; no injuries, said firefighters

LEBANON, Ore. -- A destructive fire in a second-floor apartment was put out on Wednesday, and Lebanon Fire District says that fortunately, no one was hurt.
LFD said they reported to an apartment fire on Market Street at about 10:45 p.m. on January 4. Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke and flames visible in a second story window. Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire and had it contained within 15 minutes, according to fire officials.
Crews remained at the scene overnight to complete cleanup and make sure the fire didn’t spark up again, according to LFD. Firefighters said the apartment was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no firefighters or bystanders were harmed. LFD said the fire only burned one unit, and the cause remains under investigation.
Firefighters would like to remind the public of the importance of having functioning smoke alarms in your home.