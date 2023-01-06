 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 16 ft at 15 seconds
and south winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Second-floor apartment fire put out in Lebanon; no injuries, said firefighters

Firefighter inspects damage from second-floor apartment fire

LEBANON, Ore. -- A destructive fire in a second-floor apartment was put out on Wednesday, and Lebanon Fire District says that fortunately, no one was hurt.

LFD said they reported to an apartment fire on Market Street at about 10:45 p.m. on January 4. Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke and flames visible in a second story window. Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire and had it contained within 15 minutes, according to fire officials.

Crews remained at the scene overnight to complete cleanup and make sure the fire didn’t spark up again, according to LFD. Firefighters said the apartment was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no firefighters or bystanders were harmed. LFD said the fire only burned one unit, and the cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters would like to remind the public of the importance of having functioning smoke alarms in your home.

