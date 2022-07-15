Second Gentleman joining Oregon governor for World Athletics Championships

EUGENE, Ore. -- Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will be joining Oregon Governor Kate Brown to help open the first day of the World Athletics Championships.
Emhoff has already been in Oregon for a few days. Gov. Brown posted on Twitter that she was joined by Emhoff and the Director of the National Park Service at Crater Lake. Gov. Brown said, “Our national parks and forests are at risk from wildfire, and we need a collaborative approach across all levels of government to protect these beautiful lands.”
Emhoff will be speaking at the opening ceremony of the World Athletics Championships today, July 15, at 5 p.m. at Hayward Field.