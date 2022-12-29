Second round of leaf pick-up in Eugene to begin

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 7 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&