Second round of leaf pick-up in Eugene to begin

EUGENE, Ore. – The second round of leaf season will begin in Eugene on Friday, according to Eugene Public Works.
Officials say Eugene residents who still have leaves to pick up should put them curbside starting Friday, December 30. After that, the second and final round of leaf collection will begin on Tuesday, January 3 and last through Friday, January 20, according to public works officials. Eugene Public Works says crews will work to pick up leaves on all public streets.
“Despite two ice events in December, our crews were able to stay on schedule and complete the first round on time,” said Brian Richardson, Public Affairs Manager at Eugene Public Works. “It’s always a balancing act to maintain the leaf schedule while responding to winter storms. We use the same crews and have to modify our equipment for each response, which takes significant time and resource.”
Eugene Public Works said they collected more than 8,400 cubic yards of leaves in 2022, and that this year’s late leaf drop means they expect to collect more leaves than usual. Officials said the office is no longer accepting requests for leaf delivery, and is hoping to use the coming weeks to pick up as many leaves as possible.