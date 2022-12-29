 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 7 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and
southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and south
winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. Small Craft
Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Second round of leaf pick-up in Eugene to begin

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene streets

EUGENE, Ore. – The second round of leaf season will begin in Eugene on Friday, according to Eugene Public Works.

Officials say Eugene residents who still have leaves to pick up should put them curbside starting Friday, December 30. After that, the second and final round of leaf collection will begin on Tuesday, January 3 and last through Friday, January 20, according to public works officials. Eugene Public Works says crews will work to pick up leaves on all public streets.

“Despite two ice events in December, our crews were able to stay on schedule and complete the first round on time,” said Brian Richardson, Public Affairs Manager at Eugene Public Works. “It’s always a balancing act to maintain the leaf schedule while responding to winter storms. We use the same crews and have to modify our equipment for each response, which takes significant time and resource.”

Eugene Public Works said they collected more than 8,400 cubic yards of leaves in 2022, and that this year’s late leaf drop means they expect to collect more leaves than usual. Officials said the office is no longer accepting requests for leaf delivery, and is hoping to use the coming weeks to pick up as many leaves as possible.

Tags

Recommended for you