Second suspect arrested in robbery of three Eugene delis

EUGENE, Ore. – A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the alleged armed robberies of three Eugene delis early on Tuesday morning.

Back on September 12, between 12:31 a.m. and 1:31 a.m., three Eugene delis were robbed throughout Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. The establishments that were robbed included Patty’s, Ashley’s Deli, and CJ’s Deli, police said. A suspect was caught on camera during the robberies, and police began searching for him.

On September 13, EPD said Mychael Allen Lee, 38, was arrested and jailed in connection to the robberies and for outstanding warrants out of Yamhill County.

Eugene police reported on September 14 that a second suspect had been arrested in connection to the robberies. Joshua Fletcher Slason, 26, of Keizer was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal conspiracy and one count of second-degree attempt to commit crime. Police said he was sent to the Lane County Jail and is still in custody as of September 14 according to jail records.