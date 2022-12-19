Secretary of State: Oregon's community colleges have room for improvement

SALEM. Ore. - A recent audit carried out by the Secretary of State's office shows Oregon's 17 community colleges are in need of more attention.
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said the research was conducted on Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC), the governing body for higher education.
“Education helped me break the cycle of poverty in my family,” Fagan said. “Our community colleges are important gateways for students from lower-income families, for older and rural students, for working parents, for workers needing retraining. They are also crucial for Oregon’s economy. State leaders need to focus on them now more than ever.”
In terms of improvements since the last audit in 2015, the report shows students are earning certificates and associate degrees at higher rates, and equity gaps have narrowed.
There were several areas included, where the data either stayed the same, or decreased:
- Student performance still lags versus other states, the system continues to lack transparency and accountability, and strategic investment remains limited.
- State and colleges continue to lack sufficient student and program data to guide strategic improvements.
- Crucial student support services continue to be inadequately monitored and supported, limiting opportunities for students with the most need.
- State financial aid to students is relatively strong in national comparisons but has significant gaps in students served.
- Despite increased state funding, Oregon’s colleges face substantial threats to sustainability, including enrollment declines that outpace other states, with little strategic guidance or state oversight.
- To ensure system accountability and drive timely improvements, state leaders must give HECC the necessary staff and a clear mandate to monitor the colleges, publicly report on improvements needed, and help advance improvement efforts.
Scott Learn, the principal auditor for the Audits Division, said this audit was especially important because of the underserved communities who will benefit from improvements to the system.
The report acknowledged racial, age, and economic factors.
"These community colleges will have to do very well because they're targeting a lot of people who, were it not for them, would have a hard time upgrading their education," Learn said.
The report includes five recommendations to HECC. It also recommends that the Governor and Legislature provide HECC with greater direction and authority, and that state leaders increase HECC and college staff in key areas.
For clarification, the schools were not individually ranked, and they were evaluated as a whole.
Click here to see the entire report.