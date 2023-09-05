Security camera footage leads to arrest of two burglary suspects

CHESHIRE, Ore. – Security camera footage that captured a man and woman burglarizing a Highway 36 home in August led to their arrest later in the month, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
The LCSO said they responded to a reported home burglary at a home near Cheshire on August 18, 2023. A security camera system on site captured images of a man and woman breaking into the home before the cameras were disabled, authorities said. Deputies said that the thieves stole property valued at more than $2,000 from the home.
The suspects were identified from camera footage as Mathis Raymond Lambert, 38, and Kristin Dawn Hiatt, 44, according to Lane County sheriff’s officials. Authorities said a deputy located Lambert and Hiatt in a vehicle on August 28. After they were pulled over in a traffic stop, the deputy arrested Lambert and Hiatt and transported them to the Lane County Jail.
LCSO detectives obtained a search warrant for Lambert and Hiatt’s home where additional evidence was found, including evidence of unrelated identity theft, authorities said. According to jail records, both Lambert and Hiatt are currently in custody as of September 5.