Semi-truck crashes into tree, kills driver, OSP says

ELKTON, Ore. -- A man is dead after his truck crashed into a tree on Highway 138 Thursday, Oregon State Police said.
According to OSP, troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138 west near milepost 19 at about 12:36 p.m. on March 23. OSP said they arrived to find a semi-truck had crashed into a tree. The driver, identified as Jose Cortez Hurtado, 68, of Salem, was pronounced deceased at the scene by first responders.
OSP said their preliminary investigation found that Hurtado had been traveling eastbound on Highway 138 when, for unknown reasons, his semi went across the roadway and onto the westbound shoulder. OSP said Hurtado’s truck veered back across the roadway and onto the eastbound shoulder where it crashed into a tree.