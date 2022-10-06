Semi-truck driver pronounced deceased after crash near Odell Lake

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A semi-truck driver is deceased from injuries sustained Wednesday in a rollover crash on Highway 58, Oregon State Police said.
According to OSP, at about 8:07 a.m. on October 5, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a reported crash on Highway 58 near milepost 60. Officials say that when they arrived, they found that a westbound semi-truck, operated by Joshua Stewart, 38, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, had overturned after crossing into the eastbound lanes for an unknown reason. Troopers say the semi slid until it hit the guardrail on the eastbound shoulder.
Troopers said Stewart was taken to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced deceased after arriving. Troopers said traffic on Highway 58 was affected for about an hour as officials cleaned up the scene and investigated the crash. Oregon State Police said they were assisted by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oakridge Fire Department, La Pine Rural Fire Protection District and Oregon Department of Transportation.