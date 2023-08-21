Sen. Wyden, Congresswoman Hoyle discuss wildfires with local officials

EUGENE, Ore. – Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Congresswoman Val Hoyle (D-Ore.) from Oregon’s 4th congressional district met with fire officials on Monday afternoon to discuss Oregon’s recent wildfires.
The Flat, Bedrock, and Lookout fires total more than 60,000 acres combined, and have resulted in mass evacuations across the state. Hoyle said the wildfires currently burning in Canada have given other politicians an opportunity to see what Oregon endures.
“When they were dealing with the air quality that we deal with every summer, the senator and I used it as an opportunity to let our colleagues know, this is what we deal with every year, and it made it real,” said Rep. Hoyle.
This visibility provides a stronger case to other politicians in Washington, and hopefully will lead to improved aid for climate-related disasters. Sen. Wyden said that the smoke from Canada drifting down to D.C. and shed new light on the wildfire issue.
“It was hugely important,” Sen. Wyden said. “And, you know, the fact is, that Congress is finally coming around to how serious the climate threat is.”
Sen. Wyden said they’re focusing on creating more awareness on the fires, climate change, and wildfire prevention, and said he believes he and Hoyle can make the case to both Democrats and Republicans to get them on board for fighting fires and climate change, in general.