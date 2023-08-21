Sen. Wyden, Congresswoman Hoyle discuss wildfires with local officials

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY UNTIL 3 PDT TUESDAY... The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County east of Eugene, which is in effect until 3 PDT Tuesday. An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Tuesday afternoon. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. More information about air quality can be found at: www.oregon.gov/DEQ www.oregonsmoke.org www.lrapa.org