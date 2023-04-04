Senate Bill 320 stalls; opponents relieved, supporters not giving up

EUGENE, Ore. -- After a meeting to hear public opinion on a bill that would allow for reduced sentences for some major crimes was quietly cancelled, opponents of the bill are relieved, while supporters are gearing up to try and pick up the pieces.
Senate Bill 320 would have changed Measure 11, a law approved by voters in 1994 that created mandatory minimum sentences for certain serious crimes. SB 320 would have allowed a first-time offender convicted of a crime other than murder to be eligible for a reduction in their sentence if they have good behavior and participate in certain programs while in prison. A public hearing for the bill was scheduled for April 3, but the hearing disappeared from the legislature’s schedule on March 31 and no further action is planned.
A mother whose son is in prison charged with a Measure 11 crime said she’s not giving up after the bill died in committee. Patty Youngblood, the founder of Time Does Not Fit The Crime, believes the bill would give inmates the motivation to turn things around and be better people when they’re released.
“If there were two inmates serving 10 years, and one stayed on the up and narrow, took classes, was kind to everyone and respected the guards... he's still going to get out in 10 years. If the other guy was in a gang, he stayed in the hole and fought everybody he could, he's still going to get out in 10 years.” Youngblood said. “Who would you rather have in your community, someone who earned their right, or that gang member?”
Supporters of the bill will meet later this week to discuss how they are going to move forward in hopes of getting it passed.
On the other hand, opponents of the bill are happy to see it stall. Cate Duke, an organizer with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said the bill doesn’t take the feelings of victims and their families into account.
"MADD is relieved to see that SB320 does not appear to be moving forward at this time,” Duke said in a written statement. “This bill would rob victims of justice. Victims and their families MUST be considered when looking at making changes to sentencing guidelines, and any changes should be voted on by the people of Oregon."
Opponents of Senate Bill 320 argue that reduced sentences for Measure 11 offenders would undermine the justice done by the original sentence and cause more trauma to victims.