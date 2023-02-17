Senate bills aim to help with dental assistant shortage

SALEM, Ore. - Staffing shortages continue to impact many industries, not only across the country but in the state as well. The most recent area to be affected is dentistry.
According to the American Dental Assistants Association (ADA) 62.2% of dental assistants are voluntarily quitting and leaving the profession entirely. This in turn is creating more understaffed offices and overworked assistants.
Leslie Greer, Dental Assisting Coordinator with Lane County Community College said this shortage will continue across the U.S. until the profession is given the respect it deserves.
“It’s not just there in Oregon it is a national shortage right now,” Greer said. “Dental assistants just want to have a respectable job where their knowledge and contribution is respected and they have advancements and ways to increase their salaries."
State representatives have been made aware of the growing issue and have already enacted bills for Dental Assistant care. Bill 2979 is paired with Measures 2996 and 3223 in hopes of making the Dental Assistant industry more attractive to people hoping to join it.
Bill 2979 will put $20 million dollars towards providing more available training and educational services in places like high schools and colleges. Additionally, places would see dental training offerings under the bill for the first time, including rural areas and Native American reservations.
“It will help them to see what the dental field can offer them, what they can offer the dental field and promote careers in dental and dental fields,” Greer said. “It also has 5 million dollars to help market the accredited dental assisting and hygiene programs in Oregon.”
Despite high praise for the bills, they’re facing significant opposition from dental professionals including Greer. The opposition claims they are not good for the workplace, claiming it will lower professional standards, and still does not improve pay for dental assistants.
“It's going to decrease the respect for their field, it’s going to decrease their pay, it's going to decrease their ability to get enhancement in their job and advancement in their job,” Greer said. “In my opinion, the Oregon Board of Dentistry is going to pull back on increasing the scope of the practice if they can't have oversight in place to ensure dental assistants are providing the services safely."
If approved, Dental Assistants' test scores and training would be less demanding which could put Oregon’s greater population at greater risk.