Senate on track to take key vote Saturday to advance Democrats' sweeping health care and climate bill

Weather Alert

...VERY DRY AND HOT THIS WEEKEND AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE... ...BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .Offshore flow will bring a very dry and hot airmass into the region this weekend. North-northeast winds will increase this afternoon, turning more easterly tonight and Sunday. Thermal low pressure will build over the Willamette Valley and Cascades today, and will enhance instability while crossing back over the Cascades on Sunday. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667... * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&