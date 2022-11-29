Senate passes bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage in landmark vote

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wind gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater
Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 7 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 2 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and
southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 14
ft at 11 to 12 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 10 ft at
12 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 PM PST this afternoon to 7 AM PST
Wednesday. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 AM to 2 PM PST
Wednesday. Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Senate passes bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage in landmark vote

  • Updated
  • 0
Senate passes bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage in landmark vote

The Senate will vote on Tuesday on the final passage of the same-sex marriage bill.

 Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, called the Respect for Marriage Act, in a landmark bipartisan vote.

The House will now need to approve the legislation before sending it to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law. The House is expected to pass the bill before the end of the year -- possibly as soon as next week.

While the bill would not set a national requirement that all states must legalize same-sex marriage, it would require individual states to recognize another state's legal marriage.

So, in the event the Supreme Court might overturn its 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision that legalized same-sex marriage, a state could still pass a law to ban same-sex marriage, but that state would be required to recognize a same-sex marriage from another state.

The legislation cleared a key procedural hurdle earlier this month, when the Senate voted 62-37 to break a filibuster.

The bipartisan group, which includes Republican Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Susan Collins of Maine and Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Democratic Sens. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, previously said in a statement that they looked "forward to this legislation coming to the floor."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer cited those five senators for their "outstanding and relentless work" on this landmark legislation during a floor speech Tuesday morning.

"For millions and millions of Americans, today is a very good day," he said. "An important day. A day that's been a long time coming."

In a sign of how much support has grown in recent years for same-sex marriage, the bill found backing from GOP senators including those in deeply red states.

Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming told CNN's Manu Raju earlier this month that she voted to advance the Senate's same-sex marriage bill due to "Article 1, Section 3 of the Wyoming Constitution," which she read to reporters and includes an anti-discrimination clause.

"That's why we're called the equality state," she added.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, meanwhile, said the "bill made sense" and "provides important religious liberty protections."

"While I believe in traditional marriage, Obergefell is and has been the law of the land upon which LGBTQ individuals have relied," Romney said in a statement. "This legislation provides certainty to many LGBTQ Americans, and it signals that Congress -- and I -- esteem and love all of our fellow Americans equally."

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments Tuesday.

