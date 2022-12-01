 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RAIN AND SNOW CONTINUE THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

Bands of showers will move over the area through this afternoon,
each bringing periods of rain and snow. As it stands, most of the
interior valleys will see mainly rain, but with heavier showers
may see some light snow fall. At elevations below 500 ft, snow
will be shortlived and accumulations will be minimal as
temperatures remain above freezing. Above 500 ft, accumulations up
to 0.25 inch are possible, and higher amounts as you move up in
elevation.

While snow may not be falling, roadways may still become slick so
travel with caution. You can find current road conditions by
dialing 5-1-1.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 11 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and
southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Senate passes legislation to avert a rail shutdown

  • Updated
  • 0
Pressure mounts on Senate to pass legislation to avert rail shutdown

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, here in December 2021 in Washington, D.C., said "hope so" when asked if he expects a rail deal to be reached today.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate on Thursday passed legislation to avert a rail shutdown following a grave warning from President Joe Biden about the economic danger posed by a strike.

The House passed the tentative rail agreement on Wednesday. The measure can now be sent to the president to be signed into law. The vote came after pressure had mounted on lawmakers to act swiftly. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier on Thursday that the Senate "cannot leave until we get the job done."

Without congressional action, a rail strike could have become a reality as early as December 9, causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. It could also have disrupted commuter rail services for up to seven million travelers a day and the transportation of 6,300 carloads of food and farm products a day, among other items, according to a collection of business groups.

One potential complication in the effort to pass a bill had been a push by progressives to add a provision to the agreement related to paid sick leave.

On Thursday, the Senate failed to pass a House-passed paid sick leave measure backed by progressives.

By a 290 to 137 vote, the House passed the tentative rail agreement that will prevent a rail strike. The vote was largely bipartisan, with 79 Republicans joining Democrats in voting for the bill. Eight Democrats voted against the bill.

In a separate vote, the House also voted 221 to 207 to add the paid sick leave backed by progressives to the rail agreement.

A freight rail strike could cost the US economy $1 billion in its first week alone, according to a new analysis from the Anderson Economic Group.

As a result, Biden had pushed Congress to "immediately" pass the legislation to avert a shutdown.

Calling himself a "proud pro-labor President," Biden said in his Monday statement, "I am reluctant to override the ratification procedures and the views of those who voted against the agreement. But in this case -- where the economic impact of a shutdown would hurt millions of other working people and families -- I believe Congress must use its powers to adopt this deal."

A rail shutdown, Biden warned, would "devastate the economy."

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.