Senate passes resolution to establish commission that would decide officials’ salaries

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon’s legislators are considering a resolution that might lead to pay raises – but only if an independent committee decides they deserve more pay.

Oregon’s legislators and other elected public officials receive some of the lowest salaries among elected officials in the United States. This was brought into sharp relief when former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan resigned in disgrace when it came to light that she had accepted a $10,000-per-month consulting role with a cannabis company that was under investigation from her department. Even so, Fagan’s explanation that she accepted the position to try and support herself and her family financially seems to have struck a chord with Senate legislators, who got to work developing a method to possibly increase their pay. A resolution they developed to do just that also removes government officials from the decision-making process, ensuring that any raises are made from an impartial standpoint.

On June 21, the Oregon Senate passed Senate Joint Resolution 34 with support from both Democrats and Republicans. The resolution seeks to create a constitutional amendment that would establish an independent committee that would set salaries for public officials. Legislative officials said the resolution specifically excludes state officials, employees, lobbyists and family members of the same from serving on the commission to maintain an impartial reckoning of state employees’ and officials’ pay.

"Authorizing the creation of an independent public service compensation commission would take the decision to set salaries out of the hands of politicians," said Senate Democratic Leader Kate Lieber (D - Beaverton & SW Portland), a co-sponsor of the resolution. "I am a strong believer in making sure our government policy is rooted in evidence and analysis. Oregon should have independent experts making these decisions."

“Compensation professionals who do this work for a living need to make these salary determinations, not special interests, nor legislators with conflicts of interest. I am proud to have joined with Leader Lieber in a bipartisan way to take this issue to the ballot for the people of Oregon to decide how to proceed,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R - Bend), who also co-sponsored SJR 34.

The resolution was passed by the Senate with strong bipartisan support and is now headed to the House of Representatives for consideration. If passed by the House and signed by the Governor, the resolution would have to be approved by Oregon voters before it goes into effect.