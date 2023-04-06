Senator Ron Wyden greeted by packed house at Sutherlin Town Hall meeting

SUTHERLIN, Ore. – Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) faced a packed house at Sutherlin High School on Thursday for his latest Town Hall meeting.
The senator said that the meetings bridge the gap between Oregon and Washington DC. Oregonians also have the chance to make suggestions for solutions to challenges communities face throughout the state, Sen. Wyden said.
“So the reason I’ve had more than a thousand of these open-to-all meetings is because I want people to be able to get their views in person to me,” Sen. Wyden said, “and I’ll do my best to follow up.”
The senator has hosted 15 town halls in Oregon so far this year, and 1,042 in the state over the years as part of his pledge to hold at least one town hall annually in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.
Sen. Wyden said the meetings demonstrate to the rest of the country how democracy is alive and thriving throughout the entire state. Issues and questions vary in the communities that he visits, but concerns commonly center around matters of the economy, Sen. Wyden said.
“But there are a lot of folks in Oregon walking an economic tightrope,” Sen. Wyden said. “Balancing the food bill against the fuel bill and the fuel bill against the housing bill, so economic issues really dominate.”