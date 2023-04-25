Senator Ron Wyden reintroduces bill requiring public release of tax returns by presidents, nominees

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) introduced on Tuesday the Presidential Audit and Tax Transparency Act, which would require sitting presidents and presidential nominees of major parties to release their tax returns to the public, state officials said.
State officials said the legislation introduced on April 25 also mandates an annual audit of the sitting president’s tax returns for swift public release.
“This bill is based on the inarguable proposition that tax cheats shouldn’t get to be President of the United States,” Wyden said. “The pro-transparency, good-government tradition of candidates releasing tax returns stood for decades until Donald Trump broke it in 2016 to hide his shady business practices. The investigation of Trump’s tax returns also showed that the IRS’s practice of auditing the sitting president’s returns, a practice that has never been required by law, skipped Trump’s first two years in office. It’s clear this system needs fixing, and that means laying out in black-letter law requirements for candidates and sitting presidents to release their returns, as well as an audit that proves to the American people that the president’s tax returns are on the level.”
State officials said Sen. Wyden, who is the Senate Finance Committee chairman, first introduced a version of this legislation in 2016 when then-candidate and now former President Donald Trump refused to release his tax returns.
Other requirements by the bill include requiring major party nominees to include most recent three-year tax returns in their public financial disclosure filings with the Federal Election Commission, state officials said.