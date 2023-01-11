 Skip to main content
Senator Ron Wyden visits Lane Community College to talk healthcare education

  • Updated
  • 0

Senator Wyden visits Lane Community College

EUGENE, Ore. -- With $500,000 in federal funds coming to Oregon to help train Oregonians in healthcare professions, Senator Ron Wyden (D - Ore.) visited Lane Community College to tour the campus and visit nursing students who would benefit.

For medical students the federal dollars means more time will be devoted to perfecting their craft. The new programs made possible by the federal investment will provide more hands-on training and will give students like Rebecca Nichols the opportunity to simulate real life situations within the safety of the classroom. 

"I feel like personally we learn so many things through simulations here, rather than being thrown out into the street and having to deal with, say, your family members and not knowing anything," Nichols said. "We'd rather have that experience worked up and be confident in our work, versus a first time experience and not knowing."

Senator Wyden touring a simulation

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon's already small medical workforce was strained further as people left the medical field for a number of reasons. Senator Ron Wyden stressed the importance of maintaining a local workforce. He also said the problem was especially pronounced in rural counties. That's why it was so important for him to meet with local officials.

"As you know, what we did is we brought together leaders at the local level who gave us this terrific idea," Senator Wyden said. "Senator Merkley and I didn't just make this up in Washington D.C., you all made it happen"

Senator Wyden & Students

While on a tour of the LCC building, Senator Wyden talked with many students. He believes the future of Oregon's Healthcare will be decided there.

"You don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to know that we need a lot more trained and educated personnel in the health care workforce. What's going on here in our community is going to help meet those needs,” he said.

Sen. Wyden said a major reason for this investment was to engage with local talent and try to keep them in the state.

