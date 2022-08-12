Senator Wyden affirms plans for youth mental health support

EUGENE, Ore. -- Just days away from the start of school for many kids around the state, Senator Ron Wyden joined forces with CAHOOTS leaders to host a round table aimed at mental health for youth Thursday afternoon.
Wyden was joined by Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis and the Director of the Oregon Health Authority, Patrick Allens as well as other officials. Everyone appeared to be on the same page in that the mental health of children is a top priority, and the resources they use should reflect that.
Many of the changes they want to make are possible because of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The plan is designed to help people back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the leaders on the panel called it, “the largest federal investment in mental health in decades.” Wyden says the millions of dollars in federal funds here in Oregon will be best used toward mobile health crisis services like CAHOOTS, but also other in-person options to help with youth mental health.
“The mental health need was great before the pandemic,” Senator Wyden said. “Now, it is vastly larger and it's been devastating to families. I think if I had to put my hand on one particular priority it's -- we've got to get some treatment beds.”
In addition to those in-person treatment options, Wyden plans to grow the state’s telehealth programs as well so youth can gain more access to services without the inconvenience of having to schedule in-person appointments. Another major goal officials are pursuing is to make mobile health crisis services a permanent part of Medicaid.