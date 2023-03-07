Senator Wyden introduces bill to tackle affordable housing crisis

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Democratic Oregon Senator Ron Wyden has re-introduced a bill to help end homelessness and tackle the affordable housing crisis.
It’s called the “Decent, Affordable, Safe Housing For All” or DASH Act. Senator Wyden said the legislation would make a landmark investment. Wyden said it would increase supply and expand homeownership opportunities, especially for young people, by creating a new down payment tax credit for first-time home buyers.
Wyden said there is a national housing supply shortage that cuts across state and political lines. He hopes Republicans and Democrats can come together to give America’s housing policy a remodel.
“I strongly believe the next opportunity for a big, bipartisan initiative is affordable housing. Few things unite Americans quite like the feeling that the rent is too damn high, or that saving enough for a down payment is a pipe dream,” Sentaor Wyden said. “This is an issue in all 50 states. In big, urban downtowns, medium-sized cities and in the suburbs. Even in smaller communities and rural areas.”
Senator Wyden said the United States has a shortage of 7 million affordable and available housing units for the lowest-income renters. On top of that, more than 11 million households in America spend more than 50% of their take-home pay on rent each month, putting them at risk of financial ruin with just one emergency or missed paycheck. Data also shows that more than 580,000 Americans were homeless on any given night in 2022, Wyden said.
Senator Wyden said his proposed DASH Act would make stable, safe and decent housing available by:
• Housing the homeless within five years
• Expanding health, childcare, financial and nutrition services for families
• Increasing the production of affordable housing by investing in existing effective programs
• Strengthening the low income tax credit and establishing tax credits for renters and middle income families
• Investing in homeownership in underserved communities with new tax credits and down payment assistance
• Including a down payment tax credit for first time home buyers
• Incentivizing environmentally friendly development strategies