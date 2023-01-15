Senator Wyden talks more funding going to Oregonians

EUGENE, Ore. -- More money is going to several areas across the state of Oregon.
Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have been hard at work to get more funding to different issues affecting Oregonians.
Millions of dollars is going towards things like better mental healthcare access, more help to battle wildfires and more funding to several projects underway across the state.
This all stems from the multi-billion-dollar spending package President Joe Biden passed in December. Parts of it are going towards several projects.
"What we try to do is make sure that a request for local funding -- remember, this is not something you dream up in Washington D.C. -- this comes locally, will be cost effective," Wyden said.
Millions of dollars are going to the Oregon Coast, the Metro Areas, and the Willamette Valley. Wyden is also big on childcare.
"State the obvious, we have enormous lines for childcare services and in so many instances you have families walking an economic tightrope, balancing the food bill against the fuel bill against the housing bill. And when they're hit with a big financial hit for childcare, they just can't pay their bills," he said.
Another huge topic of conversation is access to the right mental healthcare.
Wyden an others want to improve the parity of mental health access, meaning they want to get this type of care lined up with physical healthcare.
"Unfortunately these big insurance companies often are often what are called ghost networks. A ghost network would be if a family in Oregon were to pay for mental health services and then when they need it, they would find there aren't any services and there aren't any providers there..." he said.
Funding to help Oregonians fight fires is critical. The state is currently in the midst of the rainy season, but during the summer it's hot and dry in Oregon.
This is why both Wyden and Merkley are getting more money to help train National Guard personnel in wildfire prevention measures. This Wyden-led wildfire prevention and response measure was passed as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
"The money that Senator Merkley and I obtained for the Guard is both for training and equipment. And the fact of the matter is this is a field where' you've really got to stay on top of technology," Wyden said. "These wonderful National Guard folks who just seem to be everywhere when Oregon faces a crisis, and I think this money, which will help to train them and buy equipment that is state of the art for them, will really be valuable."