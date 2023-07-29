 Skip to main content
Senator Wyden Visits North Bend, tours site of future shipping port

Senator Wyden Visits North Bend, tours site of future port

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- Democratic Oregon Senator Ron Wyden visited the site of a new shipping port project at the Port of Coos Bay on Friday.

Officials expect the "Pacific Coast Intermodal Project," located on the north spit of Coos Bay Harbor, to process over one million containers annually. The idea is once the containers are on land, they will be moved almost exclusively by rail from the port.

Port Plans

Officials briefed Senator Wyden on the project. They said it has the potential to create several thousand jobs in Southern Oregon and provide local businesses with a direct line to export their products.

The project is expected to cost an estimated $1.7 billion according to. The permitting process, however, could take at least two years to complete and begin construction.

Senator Wyden Speaking

Wyden was most impressed by the project and it's potential. He he was most excited about job creation and said it will be a big economic multiplier for the county. The Senator also said he plans to take what he learned in Coos County and make the case for it in the U.S. Senate

"So what I'm gonna do is, I'm gonna take what I've heard on the Oregon coast and take it back to the east coast in Washington, D.C. and say--people often wonder if you can afford to do something, make investments," Wyden said.

Coos Bay

Julio Mora Rodriguez joined the KEZI 9 News team in October of 2022 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas, you can email Julio at jrodriguez@kezi.com.

