Serenity Lane celebrating golden anniversary of serving community

EUGENE, Ore. – In 50 years, Serenity Lane has treated more than 50,000 people, and in recent years the demand for their services is greater than ever.
The addiction treatment center marks its 50th anniversary on May 3, and in those five decades their services have grown considerably. As there is almost always a mental health condition associated with those who have a substance use disorder, Serenity Lane has grown their psychiatry and mental health services so that virtually everybody has access to care.
Serenity Lane’s president and CEO, Pete Kerns, said it’s been thrilling watching the facility’s growth since his father established it 50 years ago. Their staff includes a psychiatrist and a psychiatric nurse practitioner, three psychologists and eight mental health therapists on their campus, Kerns said.
"We've treated quite a number of people and it's a beautiful setting,” said Kerns. “We're fortunate to be here, it's a rest bed from the rest of the world where people can find healing and peace and learn how to achieve life-long recovery."
Over five decades, the center has helped more than 68,000 people suffering from addictions, and their families. They still have work to do, given that Oregon ranks as fifth in the country for alcohol use disorder and seventh for cocaine use.
Between 2019 and 2020, alcohol-related deaths in Oregon grew by 73 percent and drug overdoses increased by 39 percent. In 2022, more than 1,000 Oregonians overdosed and died.
Serenity Lane first opened in 1973 at a facility near the University of Oregon campus. They’ve expanded with seven offices around the state. Kerns said they are working on adding mental health therapists and eventually psychiatry and medication-assisted treatment.
Campus tours are available on Wednesday, starting at 10:30 a.m. Those interested may call 541-284-8618 or contact Serenity Lane via email.