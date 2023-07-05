Set-up underway near Veneta for 54th annual Oregon Country Fair

VENETA, Ore. – With the Oregon Country Fair set to kick off, set-up is in full swing to turn the venue into the event people know and love.
The fair is set to open on July 7. Before people come rushing through the gates, lots of work and preparation happens behind the scenes to make final preparations.
"It takes 320,000 volunteer hours every year just to put on one Country Fair,” said Don St. Clair, a crafter at the fair. “There are people who call it, they call the whole period in June which we call pre-camp or main camp, they call it 'summer camp for adults.'"
For some, the pre-fair process is not as relaxing.
"To tell you the truth it's a little bit nerve wracking to see how quickly things go up,” media escort Mike Meyer said. “And they always do a beautiful job of flourishing by the time the fair opens. But towards that it's a lot of get ready quick."
But once everything is ready to go, it comes with a sense of pride.
"It's so heartening,” Meyer said. “To me it's like creating a village. And this gives me hope for our whole culture, that we can create a village from scratch and really make it flourishing with arts and with celebration, joy, connection, all the things that I value."
After all their hard work, the staff looks forward to enjoying the fruits of their labor.
"It's satisfying just to, year after year, see the fair, prepare for the fair, and then enjoy it as my shift changes,” Rob Trout, a member of the site staff said. “During Fair we don't have active duties except repairs as needed, so I get to enjoy the fair."
Staff at the fair said the event is everyone to enjoy. The new childcare center currently under construction is working to further that idea. The Moon Path childcare area is nearly complete and will soon be filled with parents and children alike. The space will serve a very simple purpose.
"So that the kids have a place to chill on a hot afternoon, and a place to enjoy their types of activities,” Trout said. “Yeah, be themselves."
With one of the main plazas tucked in the corner of the fair grounds, patrons discovered a need.
"Xavanadu is a long distance from the first childcare, which is Sesame Street down by the Ritz,” Trout said. “And so after a lot of off and on, it was finally decided that we needed a new lot on this end for the kids. For the kids and the parents."
Trout said the new area is meaningful for the fair as a whole.
"It means the fair continues as a quality place for people to bring their families,” he said. “Kids, adults, everybody's welcome. It's a great place. We care about our children, and we want to make sure that they can have quality time at the Country Fair as well."
While the fair has become a favorite tradition of many, it has also changed over the years.
"There has been a maturing of the way the counterculture understands its kind of role, its mission,” St. Clair said. “The mission of Fair is a mission of psycho-spiritual rejuvenation. And so what we're attempting to do here is just create. It's not a party, it's a celebration."
St. Clair is not the only one who has seen the change.
"The fair has gone less I think from certain spectacles into the whole thing being a spectacle, and interactive in new and exciting ways,” Meyer said. “I see more and more family and youth involvement. So it feels even more like community than ever before."
Meyer said that sense of community deserves some credit.
"All the more reason that I think we need to celebrate this, because this was never hard to find,” he said. “This has been here for so many decades and now I think that the need is that much higher, because we don't do enough time celebrating things like this, and looking at solutions, not just problems."
People at the fair said there is no longer an idea of “us versus them,” and they still work to break that notion every year.
"What we're trying to do here at Fair is to break that paradigm, and to create a new paradigm of this is the way life could be,” St. Clair said. “At least in the good moments. And at least we have something that brings us joy and creativity and inspires us and creates a sense of family."
With 45,000 people expected to make it out to the fair over the weekend, it is a hot ticket. Staff said there were still tickets available for purchase with most availability on Friday and Sunday.