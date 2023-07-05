Set-up underway near Veneta for 54th annual Oregon Country Fair

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected today.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency, the Southwest Clean Air
Agency, and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality have
issued an Air Quality Advisory for the Willamette Valley including
the Portland- Vancouver metro area, Salem, and Eugene- Springfield,
which is in effect until 8 PM PDT this evening.

A Ozone Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels
of ozone pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower
atmosphere in the region combined with forecasted conditions will
cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Wednesday evening.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs, and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms worsen.
Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze. The agencies urge residents to protect their
health and limit activities that cause pollution during the heat.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...HOT, DRY, UNSTABLE, AND BREEZY CONDITIONS TO IMPACT MUCH OF
SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
604 AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...
In Oregon,
- Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley.

In Washington,
- Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* TIMING...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* WINDS...Northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* HAINES...From 5 (moderate) to 6 (high).

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any
new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible,
especially from established fires. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Check with your local fire agency to see whether burning and/or
firework restrictions are in place. Even if burning is legal, do
not leave any type of fire unattended.

&&

Set-up underway near Veneta for 54th annual Oregon Country Fair

  • Updated
  • 0

The Oregon Country Fair is almost ready to kick off its 54th year, with set-up in full swing at the site and some new areas being built ahead of this year's edition.

VENETA, Ore. – With the Oregon Country Fair set to kick off, set-up is in full swing to turn the venue into the event people know and love.

The fair is set to open on July 7. Before people come rushing through the gates, lots of work and preparation happens behind the scenes to make final preparations.

"It takes 320,000 volunteer hours every year just to put on one Country Fair,” said Don St. Clair, a crafter at the fair. “There are people who call it, they call the whole period in June which we call pre-camp or main camp, they call it 'summer camp for adults.'"

Country Fair Set-Up

With over 40,000 people expected to come through the Oregon Country Fair over the weekend, expansive set-up processes are underway.

For some, the pre-fair process is not as relaxing.

"To tell you the truth it's a little bit nerve wracking to see how quickly things go up,” media escort Mike Meyer said. “And they always do a beautiful job of flourishing by the time the fair opens. But towards that it's a lot of get ready quick."

But once everything is ready to go, it comes with a sense of pride.

"It's so heartening,” Meyer said. “To me it's like creating a village. And this gives me hope for our whole culture, that we can create a village from scratch and really make it flourishing with arts and with celebration, joy, connection, all the things that I value."

After all their hard work, the staff looks forward to enjoying the fruits of their labor.

"It's satisfying just to, year after year, see the fair, prepare for the fair, and then enjoy it as my shift changes,” Rob Trout, a member of the site staff said. “During Fair we don't have active duties except repairs as needed, so I get to enjoy the fair."

Staff at the fair said the event is everyone to enjoy. The new childcare center currently under construction is working to further that idea. The Moon Path childcare area is nearly complete and will soon be filled with parents and children alike. The space will serve a very simple purpose.

"So that the kids have a place to chill on a hot afternoon, and a place to enjoy their types of activities,” Trout said. “Yeah, be themselves."

Country Fair Set-up 2

This year's fair will feature a new childcare area where parents and their children can spend time together.

With one of the main plazas tucked in the corner of the fair grounds, patrons discovered a need.

"Xavanadu is a long distance from the first childcare, which is Sesame Street down by the Ritz,” Trout said. “And so after a lot of off and on, it was finally decided that we needed a new lot on this end for the kids. For the kids and the parents."

Trout said the new area is meaningful for the fair as a whole.

"It means the fair continues as a quality place for people to bring their families,” he said. “Kids, adults, everybody's welcome. It's a great place. We care about our children, and we want to make sure that they can have quality time at the Country Fair as well."

While the fair has become a favorite tradition of many, it has also changed over the years.

"There has been a maturing of the way the counterculture understands its kind of role, its mission,” St. Clair said. “The mission of Fair is a mission of psycho-spiritual rejuvenation. And so what we're attempting to do here is just create. It's not a party, it's a celebration."

St. Clair is not the only one who has seen the change.

"The fair has gone less I think from certain spectacles into the whole thing being a spectacle, and interactive in new and exciting ways,” Meyer said. “I see more and more family and youth involvement. So it feels even more like community than ever before."

Meyer said that sense of community deserves some credit.

"All the more reason that I think we need to celebrate this, because this was never hard to find,” he said. “This has been here for so many decades and now I think that the need is that much higher, because we don't do enough time celebrating things like this, and looking at solutions, not just problems."

People at the fair said there is no longer an idea of “us versus them,” and they still work to break that notion every year.

"What we're trying to do here at Fair is to break that paradigm, and to create a new paradigm of this is the way life could be,” St. Clair said. “At least in the good moments. And at least we have something that brings us joy and creativity and inspires us and creates a sense of family."

With 45,000 people expected to make it out to the fair over the weekend, it is a hot ticket. Staff said there were still tickets available for purchase with most availability on Friday and Sunday.

Recommended for you