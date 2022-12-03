Settlement reached in wrongful death lawsuit of 19-year-old under care of Looking Glass

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 ft at 11 seconds, subsiding to 7 to 8 ft overnight. East winds 10 to 15 kt. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&