Settlement reached in wrongful death lawsuit of 19-year-old under care of Looking Glass

EUGENE, Ore.-- A $2,475,000 settlement has been reached between the family of 19-year-old Brett Bruns and the State of Oregon and Looking Glass.
Three years ago, Bruns died in custody of the Oregon Youth Authority, an agency of the State of Oregon, under the care of Looking Glass Community Services in Eugene, a nonprofit contracting with OYA to provide treatment for juvenile offenders.
Bruns' body was found hanging from a tree in Armitage Park on the afternoon of December 3, 2019.
According to the lawsuit, the state does not provide adequate oversight of its behavior rehabilitation services.
The lawsuit claims Bruns was in OYA custody for nearly 4 years. His prescriptions and care providers were constantly changing but according to the lawsuit, OYA never ensured Bruns was stabilized on his anti-depressant medication.
His parents also claimed there was a lack of communication about their son's condition or the care. They claimed they didn't know he had previously attempted suicide while under OYA custody until after Bruns died.
Looking Glass agreed to stricter policies to prevent future deaths like Bruns'. This includes increasing communication to families and increasing the number of suicide prevention trainings for staff. They also agreed to advocate for increased resources in youth treatment facilities.
"To Looking Glass's credit, they owned up to the errors that occurred and worked with the family to create meaningful change within their program," said Eugene attorney Brian Millington. "Hopefully the state will do the same."
The Bruns hope this case will also encourage OYA to revise their protocols for youth rehabilitation services.