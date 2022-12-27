Several power outages reported across many areas in western Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several power outages are being reported in many areas in western Oregon.
According to EWEB, around 185 people in Eugene are currently without power, and with the weather changing, that number will continue to change throughout the day.
Lane Electric is reporting more than 1500 people without power along Highway 126 towards Veneta.
Pacific Power is showing several outages in areas such as Corvallis, Albany, Coos Bay, Bandon, Sutherlin, and Glide.
Most power companies have their outage information on their websites.
Power companies want to remind the public that if you see downed power lines, do not touch them, and call your power provider immediately.