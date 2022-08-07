Several structures lost in large Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews are battling a large fire involving multiple buildings at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were hampered by a lack of hydrants in the area and used water tenders to bring water in to the scene, officials said.
There are no reported injuries at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.
Eugene Springfield fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area of South 2nd Street in the area of Dorris Ranch.
The fire’s progress has been stopped, but crews will remain in the area for the rest of the afternoon.
Lane County Fire Defense Board provided mutual aid water tenders from several area fire departments. LCSO and OSP provided traffic control.