Sex offender found in women's bathroom at UO Student Rec Center

  • Updated
  • 0

Two female witnesses found a man naked in the womens' locker room at the University of Oregon's Student Rec Center.

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is barred from setting foot on University of Oregon property after he was found in the women's showers at the UO Student Rec Center, according to UO officials.

According to a joint statement from the University of Oregon and the University of Oregon Police Department, in the early afternoon of February 23, two female patrons found a naked man in the women's showers in the locker room of the University of Oregon Student Rec Center. Neither witness wanted to press charges and University Police issued the man a Letter of Trespass, according to UO officials.

University of Oregon

When police arrived, one witness had left the scene. According to reports from The Daily Emerald, the other had claimed to see the man masturbating through the reflection of a mirror. When on scene, the police were able to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Elijah Weber. 

The police ran a records check and found no active warrants, but did learn Weber is a registered sex offender. He has been charged with third-degree rape in 2013, and public indecency four times, according to court records.

The uncomfortable nature of the encounter, and the fear of having to see Weber again in court, caused neither witness to want to press any charges.

SRC

Because charges aren't being pressed, police were unable to arrest the suspect.

This meant University Police could not find probable cause for an arrest. However, because of the suspect’s history and his inability to provide proof of appropriate entry to the SRC, the UOPD were able to give Weber the Letter of Trespass. This now means that Weber is subject to arrest if he sets foot on any property owned or operated by the University. 

As for the SRC, UO officials said safety and security protocols are being reviewed to determine if system improvements can be made. 

Non-student community members are able to purchase a membership to the SRC if proper documentation is presented.

