Shed destroyed in Lebanon brush fire

LEBANON, Ore. – Firefighters responded to a fire on Wednesday afternoon that destroyed a shed, damaged a boat, and spread to nearby brush, according to Lebanon Fire District officials.
Fire officials said that the district responded to a structure fire on East Lacomb Road in a rural area east of Lebanon early in the afternoon of July 19. Upon arrival, firefighters found a 10-by-12-foot shed was nearly consumed by fire and spreading to nearby vegetation, authorities said.
Oregon Department of Forestry was dispatched to the scene due to the fire’s rural location and proximity to brush and timber, fire district officials said. District officials said that firefighters had the fire under control in about 10 minutes.
There were no injuries reported in the blaze and the cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said.
Lebanon Fire District officials said they’d like to remind residents to use extreme care when burning material and debris or when engaging in any spark-emitting activities. High temperatures, low humidity, and dry brush create fire conditions that can rapidly spread, particularly in rural areas that require longer response time by emergency personnel.
Those who would like to have the defensible space of their homes evaluated can call the district’s fire and life safety office at 541-451-1901.