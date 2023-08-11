Sheldon football athletes and staff host annual camp for special needs kids

 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 603 AND 604...


* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley.

* WINDS...North wind 13 to 17 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25%.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern is Sunday
afternoon and evening, particularly between Salem and Eugene.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 10 PM
PDT THURSDAY...


* WHAT...A multi-day stretch of dangerously hot temperatures. High
temperatures rising into the 90s and 100s coupled with low
temperatures only dropping into the 60s and low 70s will produce
a major heat risk for much of the region.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Sheldon football athletes and staff host annual camp for special needs kids

Sheldon special needs football camp

EUGENE, Ore. – About 20 children with special needs enjoyed a football camp hosted by Sheldon High School athletes and staff on Friday morning, and everyone involved had the chance to learn something.

Established six years ago as a way for the school and its football program to give back to the local community, Sheldon’s special needs football camp only paused when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The camp gives the kids a fun opportunity to hang out with the athletes and learn a little bit about football. For Sheldon’s football players, it gives them a chance to expand their horizons and put others before themselves.

“The point for this camp is to give kids the chance to interact with our players and have fun,” said Josh Line, Sheldon High School’s head football coach. “And our kids do a great job of spending time with the kids, and making a fun morning for them. That's really the point of today."

The Irish squad helped campers run through drills, helping them run, throw, and, for some, even score a touchdown. Colby Parosa, a senior athlete, said the experience is a gratifying opportunity and a fun time for the players.

“It means a lot,” Parosa said. “It means a lot to give it, have a chance to give back to the community. and just give these kids a fun time… it feels great.”

Parents say that their kids look forward to the camp each year, and organizers are hoping to expand the camp as they host it in the future.

