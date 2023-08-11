Sheldon football athletes and staff host annual camp for special needs kids

EUGENE, Ore. – About 20 children with special needs enjoyed a football camp hosted by Sheldon High School athletes and staff on Friday morning, and everyone involved had the chance to learn something.
Established six years ago as a way for the school and its football program to give back to the local community, Sheldon’s special needs football camp only paused when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The camp gives the kids a fun opportunity to hang out with the athletes and learn a little bit about football. For Sheldon’s football players, it gives them a chance to expand their horizons and put others before themselves.
“The point for this camp is to give kids the chance to interact with our players and have fun,” said Josh Line, Sheldon High School’s head football coach. “And our kids do a great job of spending time with the kids, and making a fun morning for them. That's really the point of today."
The Irish squad helped campers run through drills, helping them run, throw, and, for some, even score a touchdown. Colby Parosa, a senior athlete, said the experience is a gratifying opportunity and a fun time for the players.
“It means a lot,” Parosa said. “It means a lot to give it, have a chance to give back to the community. and just give these kids a fun time… it feels great.”
Parents say that their kids look forward to the camp each year, and organizers are hoping to expand the camp as they host it in the future.