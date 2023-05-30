Sheldon High School student gets national award for Sources of Strength podcast

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Sheldon High School student is being recognized for a unique podcast that is aimed at helping high school students and their mental health.
Junior Avery Walkoviak is the host of the Sources for Strength weekly podcast, a role that awarded her the 2023 Sources of Strength Peer Leader award.
"Even though I don't see the opposite end of it, given that it is a podcast, but it reminds me that I am doing something and I am making a change," Walkoviak said.
Sources of Strength is a national peer-support-led suicide prevention program. The mission is to train students how to identify and help others prevent suicide, bullying, and substance abuse.
Walkoviak is one of 4J’s three Sources of Strength award recipients who were honored on May 25 during a virtual award show. It's held every year during National Mental Health Awareness Month.
Kate Tierney, an English teacher at Sheldon, is a part of the program and is proud of the work her students have accomplished for each other.
"A lot of my students, you would never know that they were struggling or that they were suffering until you actually bring it up. Sources of Strength as a program gives them a voice to talk about what they're facing," Tierney said.
Each year, students have a campaign on how to do that. This year, it was through the podcast.
"It was an idea that was brought up, 'how can we start to tell the stories of hope, help, and healing,'" Tierney said.
Walkoviak has a background in radio, so they thought it would be perfect to bring different students to the KRVM studio each week to tell their stories.
"I would get feedback from students who would say they really enjoyed it or they felt it is really calming to listen to," Walkoviak said.
Junior Anwen Macdonald told KEZI she listens to the podcast while waiting for her sister after school.
"I think it was a really cool idea. It makes me feel peaceful when I'm listening to it because it's people my age, at my school, talking about topics that they've experienced and that I've experienced," Macdonald said.
This is exactly what Tierney said is the path to creating a better, healthier future.
"If we can get the right resources and get students aware of those resources, and we can build a community to watch out for each other, then we can get through this on the other side," Tierney said.
Not only does Walkoviak hope the podcast will reach people outside the halls of Sheldon, she wants to encourage others to try new things.
"If you put effort into something you're passionate about, and if you think what you have is a great idea, just keep going for it because you'll never know the outcome or how many people you'll affect," Walkoviak said.
You can listen to their podcast on Spotify.