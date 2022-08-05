Sheldon students and staff clean up high school

 Skip to main content
...HOT...VERY DRY...AND INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS EXPECTED
THIS WEEKEND NEAR THE COLUMBIA GORGE AND WILLAMETTE VALLEY...

...BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.Offshore flow is beginning to develop across Southwest Washington
and Northwest Oregon today, which will eventually bring hot and
very dry air into the region for the weekend. North to northeast
winds will increase Saturday afternoon, turning more easterly
Saturday night and Sunday. Thermal low pressure will build over
the Willamette Valley and Cascades Saturday, and will enhance
instability while crossing back over the Cascades on Sunday.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from late Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...
In Oregon,
Fire Weather Zone 604 - Willamette Valley.

In Washington,
Fire Weather Zone 667 - Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

EUGENE, Ore. -- Sheldon High School got a deep cleaning from its football team and other volunteers on Thursday morning.

Dozens of players, along with parents and coaches got to work at 7 a.m. Thursday, August 4, at Sheldon High School to pull weeds and pick up trash around the school grounds. They were joined by cheerleaders, band members, Sheldon High School administration and members of the Church of the Latter-Day Saints. Volunteers used shovels, rakes, leaf blowers and other tools to clean up the school grounds.

About 150 people spent several hours working on the school. Ricky Rodriguez, the athletic director at Sheldon High School, is hoping to make it an annual event.

