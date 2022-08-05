Sheldon students and staff clean up high school

Weather Alert

...HOT...VERY DRY...AND INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND NEAR THE COLUMBIA GORGE AND WILLAMETTE VALLEY... ...BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .Offshore flow is beginning to develop across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon today, which will eventually bring hot and very dry air into the region for the weekend. North to northeast winds will increase Saturday afternoon, turning more easterly Saturday night and Sunday. Thermal low pressure will build over the Willamette Valley and Cascades Saturday, and will enhance instability while crossing back over the Cascades on Sunday. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667... The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from late Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA... In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 - Willamette Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 667 - Clark County Lowlands. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&