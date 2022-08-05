Sheldon students and staff clean up high school

EUGENE, Ore. -- Sheldon High School got a deep cleaning from its football team and other volunteers on Thursday morning.
Dozens of players, along with parents and coaches got to work at 7 a.m. Thursday, August 4, at Sheldon High School to pull weeds and pick up trash around the school grounds. They were joined by cheerleaders, band members, Sheldon High School administration and members of the Church of the Latter-Day Saints. Volunteers used shovels, rakes, leaf blowers and other tools to clean up the school grounds.
About 150 people spent several hours working on the school. Ricky Rodriguez, the athletic director at Sheldon High School, is hoping to make it an annual event.