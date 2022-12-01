Shelter organizers say they're seeing more homeless women than ever before

EUGENE, Ore. -- Local shelter organizers said they're seeing a tragic trend of more women who are becoming homeless.
Terry McDonald, the director of Saint Vincent de Paul, said that right now, 46% of their clientele is women and 25% of them are at least 62 years old.
"It's been a growing, disturbing trend, and it's a trend I don't believe is going to slow down," McDonald said.
To put this in perspective, he said just five years ago 13% of all the homeless individuals they served were women, and they were much younger.
"It's not that the number of men has decreased, it's just the number of women has increased," McDonald said.
One of these women is Zac Kerns.
"Just one bad roommate situation after another, and I became unhoused," Kerns said.
Kerns has been coming to the St. Vincent de Paul Lindholm Service Center for the past four months.
"I got a place to sleep, I got meals to eat, I got people to hang out with, and I help out when I can," Kerns said.
She's said she can't stay afloat right now with how high prices are, and that many women seem to have the same story.
"It's hard for women to actually get the help they need, and they become unhoused, and so they don't have anywhere else to go but the shelters," Kerns said.
Just after KEZI spoke with Kerns and McDonald, KEZI learned that police found a body in an alley in a south Eugene neighborhood. Police are still investigating, but officers on the scene said they responded to a welfare check and found a dead woman in the alley believed to be homeless.
McDonald said a lot of the problem has to do with the cost of living.
"It's becoming much more expensive, and many of the older citizens we have in the state and in the area are just like everywhere else, often on fixed incomes. As the rent goes up, the ability to survive goes down," McDonald said.
He believes building more affordable housing will help solve this growing problem.
"The answer on this one is that we have to create as much affordable housing as quickly as possible for this population, and accessory dwelling units and things like that, I think, are going to be the keys to getting this put together. As well as manufacturing portable mobile homes," McDonald said.