Shemia Fagan finalizes resignation as Secretary of State

SALEM, Ore. – Former Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan officially resigned at 1 p.m. Monday, concluding a shocking fall from grace for the state official.

Fagan had served as Oregon’s Secretary of State since 2020, but resigned on May 8, 2023, after it came to light that she had accepted a consulting position with a cannabis dispensary chain while Oregon’s entire cannabis industry was under audit from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission. Fagan had initially apologized for her involvement with the company and terminated her contract with them. On May 2, facing pressure from Oregon Republicans and with Democratic governor Tina Kotek calling for an ethics investigation, Fagan announced her resignation effective May 8.

With Fagan out, her duties will be taken over by Deputy Secretary of State Cheryl Myers. The Secretary of State’s office has said that it will not see any disruption to its operations during the transition, and Acting Secretary Myers has voiced a commitment to maintaining the smooth operation of the office in the coming May 16 elections.

“While I already possess the same authorities as the Secretary from when originally sworn in as Deputy SoS, I am not an elected official,” Myers said in a written statement. “Since January 2021, my role has been to manage the directors of the Elections, Audits, Archives, Corporation and internal divisions, with a focus on helping them serve Oregonians. That’s what I’ll continue to do through this transition.”

Governor Tina Kotek will appoint a new Secretary of State to complete the remainder of Fagan’s term.