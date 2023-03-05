Sheriff: Man stranded in forest uses drone to call for help

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- After getting snowed in on a remote road in the Willamette National Forest, a man used a drone to send a message for help, the sheriff's office said.
According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team, they recently responded to a call for a man stranded on a road in the national forest not maintained for winter travel. But they said the call had a unique twist on their typical rescue mission.
In a post on their Facebook page, the team said the man was stuck with no cell service, no family in the country at the time, and no one familiar with his plans who could call for help if he didn't return home.
The man stayed with his vehicle, which the team called a "smart decision."
"Rarely does anyone in Oregon die from exposure waiting in their vehicle to be found and rescued," the team wrote in their online post. "But we have unfortunately seen many poor outcomes from those who chose to walk away."
Ultimately, the team said, the man attached his phone to his drone, typed out a text message to his friend explaining his situation and launched it several hundred feet into the air.
"The increased elevation allowed his phone to connect to a tower and send the message, which resulted in our teams being deployed and assisting him out of his situation," the search and rescue team wrote.
While the team was out rescuing the man, another person who was stranded for multiple days nearby was also rescued, the team said.
There are a few winter travel safety messages the team wanted to share along with the unique story:
- "Forest Roads are not maintained for winter travel. Any attempt to travel on unmaintained snow or ice covered roads (no matter how much or little) should only be made with a group of well-equipped vehicles. If one vehicle becomes stuck, the other vehicles can attempt to free the stuck vehicle or can turn around and be used to drive everyone back to safety."
- "Always tell a responsible person EXACTLY where you are going, and when you expect to be back. Do not deviate from this plan. If a road becomes unpassable, turn around and go back the way you came, do not attempt a detour without first updating your plan with your emergency contact."
- "Of the dozens of missions we have had this winter involving a vehicle stuck in the snow, nearly all of them were 4x4 vehicles and almost all of the drivers told us “I didn’t think I would get stuck.” Instead of asking yourself whether you think you can get through a section of road, ask yourself “What will happen if I do get stuck?” If you (and the group of other vehicles you are traveling with) are not prepared to deal with any of the possible outcomes from an attempt, turn around and go back the way you came."